News

Details of President Ruto’s Visit to Ghana, Guinea-Bissau

Ruto Jets Out

President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Tuesday, April 2 afternoon jetted out of the country for a State Visit to Ghana, followed by an Official Visit to Guinea-Bissauu.

According to a communique from State House, Ruto will hold talks with Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, aiming to strengthen diplomatic, trade cooperation, and historical ties between Kenya and the two West African nations.

In Ghana, President Ruto will emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts to strengthen and consolidate democratic governance in Africa.

“He will also visit the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquarters in Accra, with a focus on boosting Kenyan tea and leather exports to Ghana. This effort will be supported by Memorandums of Understanding between private and public sector entities, aimed at improving trade between Kenya and Ghana under the AfCFTA,” read the statement in part.

The Head of State will also address the Ghana-Kenya Business Forum to explore investment and trade opportunities in various sectors.

In addition, President Ruto, as a champion of institutional reform in the African Union and Chair of the African Heads of State and Government Committee on Climate Change, will advocate for the transformation of the African Union into a leading force for continental unity and economic revitalisation that engages other regions of the world.

In his meeting with President Akufo-Addo, discussions will also focus on the climate crisis and Ghana’s support to the implementation of the Nairobi Declaration of African Leaders on Climate Change, in particular the Africa Green Industrial Initiative (AGII), which aims to scale up and accelerate green industries and businesses across Africa.

In Guinea-Bissau, President Ruto aims to strengthen trade relations and find new ways of working with Lusophone Africa in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

This includes strengthening private sector participation in agriculture, manufacturing and technology transfer.

Also Read; Ruto Appoints 2 Kenyans To Lead South Sudan Peace Process

