Details Of University Student Killed At A Bar Kitengela

A university student was on Wednesday, November 9 stabbed at a bar in Noonkopir area of Kitengela and later died in hospital after a fight over a barmaid.

However, the 26-year-old student was entangled in a rangle with an unknown man over a woman at the bar before being stabbed in the back right-hand side.The Slain student was later rushed to Kitengela Sub-county Hospital but died on arrival.

The man who stabbed the varsity student accused the deceased of having an affair with the bar maid. The altercation at the bar forced other customers to flee for their lives after they saw the man attacking deceased with a sword.

The incident was confirmed by Sub-County Police Commander Ancient Kaloki. The woman who was on the ran has so far been identified.

The deceased was a fourth year student at the multimedia university of Kenya. This was his last semester.

The deceased will be buried today at the kitengela Muslim cemetery.