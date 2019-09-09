Multimedia University Students Block Road In Protest Of Colleague’s Death

Multimedia university students on Monday barricaded the busy Magadi Road to protest the death of one of their own.

The first year student was hit and killed by a speeding matatu near the campus last week.

The killer matatu was impounded but the its driver still at large.

The varsity students engaged police in running battles forcing the officers to lob teargas. In retaliation, the irate students threw stones.

Calm has since returned. Reports do however indicate that three students have been arrested in connection with the morning protests.

Multimedia University students have blocked Magadi road after one of their own was hit by a vehicle. via @DerrickOhato #KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/VuoZYf0BEO — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) September 9, 2019

Multimedia students have in the past protested against deaths by motorists near the campus. In 2016, the students demonstrated against the death of one of the comrades who was among the four passengers killed in the Lang’ata Road carnage.

Within the same year, another student was killed by a construction vehicle within the school compound.

The students also protested against exaggerated fare prices by Ongataline matatu sacco.

