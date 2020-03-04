Details: Sergeant Kipyegon Died a Painful Death

(KDRTV) – On the evening of February 18, Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei retired to his house at Villa Franca Estate, Imara Daima Estate after a long day at Harambee Annex, where he worked as part of the guards in the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

It was a normal evening for the officer as he called his wife at around 9:41 PM to check on his family. He sent her a message 10 minutes later. Unbeknown to the lovebirds, this was the last time they would ever speak.

It is not clear when but Kenei is believed to have received three visitors between the time he texted his wife and around 12;25 AM on Wednesday, February 18 when he sent Ksh35,000 to her MPESA account.

The three visitors, who were known to the police officer had only one mission; to kill him. And they did it so well that detectives believed it was a suicide case.

They also send money to his father and even wrote a suicide note. It is not clear if the note was written before they killed the officer or after.

What we know so far is that they used Kenei’s pistol to shoot him through the head. The gun was in contact with his chin.

After shooting him, they silently left the house without being noticed.

It is believed the killers sought the help of a detective to wipe all data from Kenei’s phone. They also deactivated his social media accounts.

Everything was so cool for the killers until detectives managed to retrieve data from the officer’s phone.

It is going to be business unusual.