Detectives Threaten Waluke’s Family as MP Rots at Kamiti Prisons

(KDRTV) – The family of convicted Sirisia MP John Waluke has been unable to raise the more than Ksh 1 Billion fine after potential donors were scared off by investigative agencies.

The MP and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu were jailed over their involvement in the Ksh 297 million National Cereals and Produce Board Scandal (NCPB). Waluke risks spending the next 67 years at Kamiti Maximum Prisons if his family fails to raise the fine slapped on him by the Anti-corruption court.

The family now says that they have been threatened by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Anti-corruption Commission which have said they will track the source of any money used to secure his freedom. These threats have put off potential donors.

So far, the Waluke family has raised Ksh 250 million. The court is set to make a ruling on his bail application this Friday. Waluke wants to be released on bail pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

It will be hard for his lawyers to convince the court to release him since bonds are only given to suspects. He is not a suspect, as he has already been convicted and must pay the fine or rot at Kamiti.