Do Not Cheat! President Kenyatta Warns KCPE, KCSE Candidates

President Uhuru Kenyatta has wished KCPE and KCSE Candidates success ahead of the national exams which start this morning.

Class eight pupils begin their KCPE exams this morning (Tuesday), while their secondary school counterparts will start KCSE on from Monday.

Uhuru has told the candidates that he believes in their abilities and that they have what is needed to succeed.

‘I believe in you, and I know that you have imparted with adequate knowledge for the task ahead. Every effort and sacrifice has also been made for you as candidates to succeed.’ reads a message from the statehouse.

However, Uhuru urged the candidates not to fear the exams because they are ‘not the end but rather a step towards the dreams and aspirations you all have for your future.’

The head of state warned the candidates about cheating in exams, saying they should trust in their hardwork and believe in their abilities.

‘Do not fall into the temptation of cheating, trust in your hardwork and believe that your integrity and honesty will propel you into the next phase’ he said.

Uhuru also highlighted the achievements of the Jubilee Government in the education sector. He said he has increased facilities for secondary education, universities, colleges and vocational institutions. He mentioned that the government continues to provide financial assistance through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to ensure that no one is left behind.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases