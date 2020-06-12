Don’t Attempt to Save Waiguru – Kirinyaga MP Warns Raila

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has been warned against interfering with the impeachment of embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici has asked the former Prime Minister not to invite Waiguru to his Capitol Hill office.

He accused Raila of sanitizing corrupt politicians at his office.

“Everybody who misappropriates public funds is being sanitised at Capitol Hill… That Capitol Hill of corruption will one day be closed down,” Ngirici, one of Waiguru’s biggest critics said on Friday.

She warned that Raila’s office will one day be closed for going against the people’s will.

Waiguru was impeached on Tuesday by the Kirinyaga County Assembly over accusations of massive corruption and misuse of office.

The Governor is accused of paying companies associated with her family more than Ksh 50 million for supplying air to the County Government of Kirinyaga.

Waiguru is also accused of illegally pocketing Ksh 10 million from the County Government as allowance for foreign travels despite not travelling anywhere.

The Governor’s fate now lies in the Senate where Senators will discuss her charges next week.

Waiguru impeachment by MCAs was a clear message that Mt Kenya is not ready for Raila Odinga. pic.twitter.com/6GNkmxakED — Silvia Wangeci (@Silvia_Wangeci) June 11, 2020

There is a fear in Kirinyaga and across the country that Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta may attempt to influence the Senators to save Waiguru.

Already, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on the Senate to save the Governor because of the BBI report.

Senators allied to the two leaders have been hinting and possibly saving Waiguru.