DP Ruto Condemns Attack on Raila`s Chopper

Junet Mohamed, Gladys Wanga blame Caleb Kositany for the attack on Raila`s chopper

photomix image 1
KDRTV NEWS: Deputy President William Ruto has condemned the attack on Rail Odinga`s chopper in his Uasin Gishu backyard.

Raila was in Uasin Gishu county to attend the burial of business mogul Jackson Jibor

The youths attacked the air shield of their helicopter

While condemning the attack, the Deputy President said that every politician has the right to sell their agenda in all corners of the nation

The UDA leader urged Kenyans to always listen to and evaluate the politicians and then make their own independent decision on whether or not to support them

May be an image of outdoors

The helicopter had the air guard was broken

“Every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country. We should listen, evaluate their policies and then decide whom to support. Political violence is retrogressive, divisive, and tears down our democracy. We condemn and reject it without reservation,” Ruto posted.

 

https://twitter.com/WilliamsRuto/status/1509955180099522566

However, responding to the attack, Raila Odinga faulted a group of unarmed leaders for mobilizing, arming, and paying youths to cause mayhem and disorder.

Homa BAY women Rep Gladys Wanga on her end took to social media to blame Caleb Kositant for the attack

“This level of desperation is appalling. Hon Caleb Kositany organizing thugs to stone Baba’s chopper midair is the highest level of political primitivity. @WilliamsRuto must be happy now,” she wrote

MP Junet Mohamed also joined Wanga in pointing hands at Caleb Kositany for the attack.

