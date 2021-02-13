DP Ruto Takes “Huslter Gospel” To Isiolo

(KDRTV)-Deputy President Wiliam Ruto on Sartuday took his “hustler gospel” campaigns to Isiolo county

KDRTV notes that the second-in-command was accompanied by 15 legislatures

The DP who is expected to preside over a fund-raiser for 70 churches arrived in Isiolo shortly before noon.

The Harambee is an initiative of County Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa and will take place at Ngaremara Shopping Center.

After the fundraiser, the Deputy President will preside over Boda Boda empowerment in Isiolo town from where he would address several rallies

The lawmakers who have accompanied the DP to Isiolo are Turkana Senator Imana Malachy, Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), John Paul (Igembe South), Erick Muchangi (Runyenjes), and Garissa Woman Rep[resentative Anab Mohamed Gure.

