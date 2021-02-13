Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DP Ruto Takes “Huslter Gospel” To Isiolo

DP William Ruto in Isiolo county to preside over fundraiser and Boda Boda empowerment program

Avatar

By

Published

DP William adress crowd in past event
DP William adress crowd in past event

(KDRTV)-Deputy President Wiliam Ruto on Sartuday took his “hustler gospel” campaigns to Isiolo county

KDRTV notes that the second-in-command was accompanied by 15 legislatures

The DP who is expected to preside over a fund-raiser for 70 churches arrived in Isiolo shortly before noon.

The Harambee is an initiative of County Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa and will take place at Ngaremara Shopping Center.

After the fundraiser, the Deputy President will preside over Boda Boda empowerment in Isiolo town from where he would address several rallies

The lawmakers who have accompanied the DP to Isiolo are Turkana Senator Imana Malachy, Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), John Paul (Igembe South), Erick Muchangi (Runyenjes), and Garissa Woman Rep[resentative Anab Mohamed Gure.

Refresh this page for more updates…

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

rutokuria rutokuria

News

Moses Kuria Lists 25 Counties tha will Reject BBI Bill

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has sensationally claimed that only 22 Counties will Endorse the BBI Bill, making it impossible to reach...

1 day ago
KDRTV has established that a total of 3 counties have passed the Building Bridges Initiative BBI bill. KDRTV has established that a total of 3 counties have passed the Building Bridges Initiative BBI bill.

News

List Of Counties that Have Passed BBI Bill

Homa Bay becomes the third county to pass the BBI constitutional amendment bill

2 days ago
WhatsApp Image 2021 02 11 at 16.01.11 1 WhatsApp Image 2021 02 11 at 16.01.11 1

Politics

Chaos in Baringo County Assembly as Jubilee, KANU MCAs Clash Over BBI

(KDRTV) – Chaos erupted at the Baringo County Assembly on Thursday as MCAs discussed the BBI report. Videos seen by KDRTV show Jubilee lawmakers...

2 days ago
IMG 20210211 103722 IMG 20210211 103722

Politics

Furious Uhuru Kenyatta Dares William Ruto to Resign

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his deputy William Ruto to Resign from government instead of criticising it from within. Speaking in Uthiru...

23 hours ago