Dr Stephen Mogusu had Gone 5 Months Without Pay!! Another Kenyan Doctor Succumbs to COVID-19

(KDRTV) – The Kenyan medical fraternity is once again mourning the demise of one of their own. Dr. Stephen Mogusu succumbed to COVID-19 while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta University Hospital.

According to Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU), the 28-year-old medic had gone for five months without pay. Things were so bad for Mogusu that his colleague opened an Mchanga account to help raise funds for his ICU treatment. Only Ksh 31,000 had been contributed by the time of his demise.

“Devastating to announce the demise of 28 yr old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months,” KMPDU said in a statement, adding that the young medic has left his family with no compensation because he had no insurance, just like the rest of his colleagues.

Devastating to announce the demise of 28 yr old Dr. Stephen Mogusu who has succumbed to COVID-19 complications At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months,had no insurance & his young family left with no compensation.Too steep a price for Patriotism. pic.twitter.com/hl8WNYxxeH — KMPDU (@kmpdu) December 7, 2020

KTN News Editor Mercy Korir, a doctor by profession, said that before he died, Dr. Mogusu had warned his colleagues that they would be abandoned by the government if they fell ill.

“His last words to medics: bail out when you can because the mistreatment by the government is not worth your life,” Dr Mercy Korir said in a tweet.

Dr Stephen Mogusu, a young doctor failed by his government succumbs to #Covid19KE after days of fighting for his life. What a tragedy. His last words to medics: bail out when you can because the mistreatment by government is not worth your life. He takes the bow. 😓 pic.twitter.com/LmP306vOaq — Dr. Mercy Korir (@DrMercyKorir) December 7, 2020

His death comes on the same day doctors were to begin their nationwide strike over poor working conditions. The striker was however suspended for 14 days to allow room for dialogue.

The National Advisory Council has resolved to Suspend the Strike for 14 days to allow for dialogue. KMPDU thanks @NAssemblyKE & @Senate_KE for their efforts.

The government MUST address the 11 issues in the strike Notice failure to which the strike will commence on 21st December pic.twitter.com/BiaiCOTGrI — KMPDU (@kmpdu) December 6, 2020

“The National Advisory Council has resolved to Suspend the Strike for 14 days to allow for dialogue. KMPDU thanks National Assembly and Senate for their efforts. The government MUST address the 11 issues in the strike Notice failure to which the strike will commence on 21st December,” KMPDU said in a statement.