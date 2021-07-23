The Kenyan Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto to address his Supporters in US on KDRTV Live Show

In this article, we’ll help you decide which option is best for you. Watch H.E DP William Ruto live on KDRTV. Let’s get started!

On July 23rd, 2021, 6:00 PM primetime Central, 2 AM Eastern African Time H.E DP William Ruto will be live on KDRTV’s groundbreaking live stream technology will also allow its viewers to comment and ask questions and get them answered live by Kenya’s Deputy President on air. Let’s show you how you can join us live!

Time & Data

Friday, July 23rd, 6:00 PM Central

Time converter at worldtimebuddy.com Time converter at worldtimebuddy.com

How to Watch Live

Youtube – KDRTV News Live

YouTube will be the best option as it will be a 0 delay High Definition stream so you will be able to catch h H.E DP William Ruto live effortlessly.

If you have a valid Gmail account, you can simply download the app YouTube on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Youtube.com on your TV, Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV News or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch H.E DP William Ruto live Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get to the live stream.

Ensure you Subscribe to KDRTV News and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Facebook – KDRTV News Live

Facebook will be the second-best option as it is very convenient to catch h H.E DP William Ruto live

If you have a valid Facebook account, you can simply download the app Facebook on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Facebook.com on your Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch h H.E DP William Ruto live or you can simply Click this Link to get to the live stream.

Ensure you Like & Follow KDRTV on Facebook and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Twitter – KDRTV News Live

Twitter will be the least recommended option to catch H.E DP William Ruto live as the quality can be very low at times.

If you have a valid Twitter account, you can simply follow @KDRTVKenyaNews to get a notification once we tweet our the Periscope link once we go live

Ensure you Like & Follow to @KDRTVKenyaNews on Twitter and receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

How to Ask Questions Live

KDRTV wants you to be a part of the conversation. Unlike any other mainstream news live streams, we allow all our viewers to be a part of the conversation with not only the host but the guest.

H.E DP William Ruto live will have 30 minutes at the end of our program to answer/read your jokes, questions, stories, and inquiries. Your comment will be featured on the program where H.E DP William Ruto live will be able to answer you live on air.

Post and comment on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube Using the hashtag #KDRTVLive to put in the queue and get your response answered live.

*responses without the hashtag #KDRTVLive will not be seen so ensure you do not forget to use it

Do not Miss out!!

On this great Live Presentation, H.E DP William Ruto Live on KDRTV exclusive in Minneapolis

I missed out

KDRTV News is here to ensure you get the latest news and documentaries as they unfold. We will be having hundreds of live programs.

