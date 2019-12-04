Drama as Police Landcruser Mysteriously Disappears from Police Station

What kind of a thief would have the guts to sneak into a police station and drive away a land cruiser without being noticed? Daring! That is the best description we can give to a person who can pull such a theft. The incident allegedly happened at Shauri Moyo Police Station in Nairobi’s Eastlands on Tuesday. Someone sneaked to the parking yard and stole a vehicle from the station.

The vehicle had been parked at the yard since October this year due to mechanical problems. The incident was reported to the station by corporal Cyrus Nyandago.

“A stolen police motor vehicle from Shauri Moyo police parking yard was reported today on Tuesday, December 3, at 12.32hrs by corporal Cyrus Nyandago. Today at round 11.00hrs, he discovered the police vehicle registration no GKA 024V, Toyota land cruiser white in colour was missing,” the police report read.

The land cruiser which belongs to transport pool Jogoo House was grounded at the station on October 4. The officer said he returned to the station two months later on Monday this week and found it still there but it mysteriously disappeared the following day.

Cases of vehicles disappearing from police stations are common in Kenya.

In February this year, detectives arrested a man attempting to steal from a vehicle parked outside the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Wilson Kithome Muinde from Utawala area was caught trying to remove the vehicle’s spare wheel.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases