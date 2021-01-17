Drama State House Deletes Uhuru Kenyatta’s Congratulation Message to Museveni

(KDRTV) – State House was forced to delete President Uhuru Kenyatta’s congratulatory message to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni on Sunday.

This is after Facebook flagged the post as fake news.

Uhuru reached out to Museveni after he was announced on Saturday as the winner of the Presidential election held on Thursday.

In his message, Uhuru said Museveni’s win is a testimony of the confidence of the people of Uganda in his leadership.

He further promised that Kenya and Uganda will continue deepening their deep bilateral talks to the benefit of their people.

It is not clear what happened but Facebook flagged the message as fake news.

😂😂😂😂Facebook just flagged a statehouse post. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nZqU2VxVsS — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) January 17, 2021

This forced State House to delete the post from its Facebook page.

The giant social media company said the same information had been checked on another post by independent fact checkers and found to be fake.

State House did not immediately issue a statement for deleting the post.

However, the same congratulatory message is still available on State House’s official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/StateHouseKenya/status/1350693265306251264?s=19

Apart from Uhuru, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli is the only other leader who hasp congratulated Museveni over his controversial win.

Magufuli, who himself was on the spot for a rigged election last year, asked Ugandans to maintain peace.

Nakupongeza Mhe. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni kwa kutangazwa na Tume ya Uchaguzi ya Uganda kuwa mshindi wa kiti cha Urais. Tanzania itaendeleza urafiki na udugu wetu kwa maslahi mapana ya wananchi. Hongereni Waganda kwa kukamilisha Uchaguzi Mkuu, endeleeni kudumisha amani na upendo. — Dr John Magufuli (@MagufuliJP) January 16, 2021

World leaders have kept off commenting on the Ugandan election over claims of massive irregularities.

Museveni’s main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi is under house arrest from Friday evening after the military surrounded his home on the outskirts of Kampala.

The youthful politician has announced that he wouldn’t be accepting the outcome of the results becomes they had been rigged.

Uganda has been on total Internet shutdown since Wednesday. The government announced that they will restore the internet Monday when people come to terms with the results.