Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Education CS George Magoha insists schools will reopen on May 10

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

CS Magoha in Kakamega on Friday
CS Magoha in Kakamega on Friday

Abled Education CS George Magoha has confirmed to Kenyan parents that schools will reopen on May 10, 2021, as it had earlier been reported.

According to Magoha, parents and guardians need not to worry about the safety of their children as the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has greatly reduced.

Parents had earlier shown concern and exhibited fears that schools’ opening dates would be pushed forward due to thigh COVID-19 infection rate.

CS George Magoha

CS George Magoha

Speaking on Monday, April 12, in Kiambu where he was supervising the opening of a container that had housed KCSE exam papers, Magoha advised parents to prepare themselves ahead of May 10.

“I’m hoping since it looks like the pandemic is going to flatten, there is no need for me to summon stakeholders as the timetable is likely to remain the same for the rest of the year,” Magoha said.

This comes just weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a directive to bar public and social gatherings.

It should be noted Uhuru, on March 26 also directed the suspension of face to face learning in schools until further notice from the government.

George Magoha

George Magoha

“In respect to education in Kenya, there shall be an immediate suspension of all ongoing physical learning in all our institutions including universities and tertiary and vocational colleges,” Uhuru said.

However, candidates sitting for national examinations and those in medical training institutions were allowed to continue with their studies.

Magoha assured parents that there has been an evident decrease in the number of COVID-19 infections which provides safe environment for learning to resume.

As of Monday, April 12, 486 people were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.

This was from a sample size of 4,134, which were tested in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate currently stands at 11.8% from the initial 22%, which had led to Uhuru issuing tougher protocols.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021