Esther Passaris Admitted At Aga Khan Hospital For Spinal Cord Surgery

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is admitted at the Aga Khan hospital.

Passaris made the announcement via micro-blogging site Twitter on Monday noting that she has been having severe backaches for twenty years now after the birth of her son.

The lawmaker will be undergoing a Medial Branch Block procedure plus Paraspinal under the care of Dr Thikra Shariff and Livingstone Olunya.

A medial branch nerve block is a procedure in which an anesthetic is injected near small medial nerves connected to a specific facet joint.

The back pains, she explained, cause her sleepless nights.

“I can’t sleep. I look so exhausted. I don’t sleep at night. I just keep turning on the bed even with the painkillers. The horizontal position is terribly painful,” Passaris said.

“With Universal Health Care, if we can get all our public hospitals to be efficient, we have very good doctors in Kenya,” She added.

In February, Passaris went through a thyroidectomy surgery to remove her goiter at Nairobi hospital which had been growing for 10 years.

