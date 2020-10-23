Exposed: This Is What Bishop Allan Kiuna Has Been Doing To His Church Members (SAD)

(KDRTV) – Flamboyant Nairobi pastor and businessman, Bishop Allan Kiuna, of the well-known Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), has been sensationally accused of taking advantage of his own faithful who flock to his church in the Kenyan capital’s Parklands neighborhood.

Most members of the JCC church are middle-class people who take home a decent income and they are always willing to fork money whenever they are called upon.

The outspoken man of the cloth capitalizes on the prosperity gospel and his congregants bless him with a lot of tithes. He always sells hope to his followers.

If there is a family that lives a lavish lifestyle in Nairobi, then it is the Kiunas. It turns out they borrowed a loan to build their posh Runda home that looks like a palace. Allan and his wife Kathy convinced their very generous church members to contribute money every Sunday so as to help them service the huge loan. The loan was to the tune of millions.

As if that is not enough, Kiuna is also accused of acquiring another loan to build his state of the art church in Parklands. This was again serviced by his innocent congregants.

His biggest advantage is that he has the numbers and he has been literally banking on that.

Popular Twitter blogger @ItsMutai wrote the following on his page;

“Rev. Allan Kiuna managed to convince his followers and they borrowed a loan to build a state of the art church and a posh home in Runda. Imagine the bank loan was being serviced by his church members every Sunday. But curiously, the title deeds of the property are all in his name. Hii ni mambo ni Biashara tu!’’

‘How heartbreaking is it to wake every Sunday from some dingy estate in Kasarani, take a matatu to town, Pastor Kiuna’s church, contribute money for his extravagant lifestyle in Runda where he lives, and then go back to your same dingy estate in Kasarani with just ‘wait for God’s timing’. It is very sad!’’ He said.

