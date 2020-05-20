Famous Radio Presenter Jalango on the receiving end from Netizens

KDRTV News-Famous Radio presenter Felix Odiwuor, but going by the name Jalango of Milele FM, has been on the firing end from several fans across the world with twitter and Facebook lit with words hash words since it was alleged in a Whats-app chart group where they discuss on women they have had sexual relationships with.

Leading the onslaught is his friend who is a media consultant and entertainer Tedd Josiah who has described Jalango’s behavior as uncouth and hurting unsuspecting women whom he prey on because of their vulnerability.

But in a rejoinder Jalango fired back at the person who leaked the chart to continue doing his rubbish because he doesn’t do anything or act to the what was discussed in the chart group claiming that it’s a mere discussion which doesn’t go further than what’s contained in the group calling it a joke gone wrong.

