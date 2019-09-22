Fight Corruption By All Means, Maraga Urges Christians.

Chief Justice David Maraga has sent a message to all Kenyans to re-examine themselves regarding the war on corruption and play a role in making the country great.

According to the CJ Maraga, corruption is taking away a third of the budget yearly and spreading across the country and it is the mandate of every patriot to fight it.

He made these remarks while on a visit in Nyanza attending an SDA church service in Kisumu.

“Corruption is taking a bigger percentage in our country and it is time for everybody to re-examine themselves. Ask yourself if you are the stumbling block and explore different opportunities that can be used to curb corruption,” said Maraga.

READ ALSO: Why Over 1000 Corruption Cases Are Bound To Fall Due To Secret Searches.

The Chief Justice also mentioned the fights and wrangles that are experienced in churches in the recent days.

He attributed the wars to love for money and materialistic things, which is against the Christianity notion.

“We as Christians must stand up and be counted in fighting the war against corruption. The church is not a place for fundraising and politics but rather a place of worship,” said Maraga.

I was blessed by the singing of Victory Church Choir in Kisumu. I could not resist joining them. pic.twitter.com/DJ5i5iu4O0 — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) September 21, 2019

The SDA church in Nairobi has been in the news recently for all the negative reasons. For instance, it was alleged that leaders had grown out to become more selfish and valued material things more.

READ ALSO: The woes bedevilling Maxwell SDA Church Nairobi -Kenya

Therefore, the Chief Justice through his sermon mentioned that corruption has even cropped into churches, an indication of a failed state.

Leaders and politician s are facing graft and embezzlement charges, some of which will never be prosecuted to the end due to the nature of corruption in the society.

Maraga asked Christians to make the first step and fight corruption as well as condemn any people involved in corrupt acts in order to reach our country’s agendas.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.