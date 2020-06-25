Fire Consumes Gikomba Market Again

(KDRTV)-Fire has consumed unknown amount of properties at the Nairobi`s Gikomba market early Thursday morning, June 25.

According to reports, the most destroyed properties include cereals and mitumba structures at the area opposite the COTU offices

Read also: Githurai Market Inferno Leaves Millions of Properties Destroyed.

KDRTV confirmed that the fire started at around 6;30 a.m with its source remaining a tale

The efforts by traders to battle the fire and salvage some of their properties hit the dead end

However, so far, no injuries have been reported

The Kenya power thus resolved to shut down the power lines in the affected area

“The main line has been controlled due to a fire incidence in Gikomba. Power will be restored as soon as possible,” Kenya Power and Lightening Company tweeted.

KDRTV understands that several incidences of fire have consumed the city market for years now and sometimes have resulted in serious injuries or even deaths

Since the beginning of this years, Gikomba market has been consumed by fire twice

Kenyans have taken to social media to demand answers from the President Uhuru Kenyatta led administration for perennial fire at the market.

A section of Kenyans also blamed land grabbers for constant fire at the market.

If my memory serves me right, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered Sonko to form a committee to investigate the causes of Gikomba fires.

What were the findings?

What were the recommendations? Forget it, we have like 78,346 committees in this country and none has been fruitful. — THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@General_Waitina) June 25, 2020

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Reports 254 News Cases, 41 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

Below are the images of the market on fire:

ALSO WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: