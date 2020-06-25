Connect with us

Fire Consumes Gikomba Market Again

(KDRTV)-Fire has consumed unknown amount of properties at the Nairobi`s Gikomba market early Thursday morning, June 25.

According to reports, the most destroyed properties include cereals and mitumba structures at the area opposite the COTU offices

KDRTV confirmed that the fire started at around 6;30 a.m with its source remaining a tale

The efforts by traders to battle the fire and salvage some of their properties hit the dead end

However, so far, no injuries have been reported

The Kenya power thus resolved to shut down the power lines in the affected area

“The main line has been controlled due to a fire incidence in Gikomba. Power will be restored as soon as possible,” Kenya Power and Lightening Company tweeted.

KDRTV understands that several incidences of fire have consumed the city market for years now and sometimes have resulted in serious injuries or even deaths

Since the beginning of this years, Gikomba market has been consumed by fire twice

Kenyans have taken to social media to demand answers from the President Uhuru Kenyatta led administration for perennial fire at the market.

A section of Kenyans also blamed land grabbers for constant fire at the market.

Below are the images of the market on fire:

Gikomba Market fire. June 25, 2020.

Scenes following the Gikomba Market fire. June 25, 2020.

Scenes following the Gikomba Market fire. June 25, 2020.

