Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa To Be Charged Afresh After Being Set Free

By

Published

Photo courtesy Nick Mwendwa
Photo courtesy Nick Mwendwa

Nick Mwendwa will now be charged afresh with the misappropriation of 38 million shillings of public funds. However, the director of public prosecution had withdrawn the charges leveled against him for lack of evidence.

The director of public prosecutions said in a statement that the embattled FKF boss will be charged after new evidence was found.

Nick Mwendwa photo courtesy

Nick Mwendwa photo courtesy

Senior Assistant of the Directorate of public prosecution Joseph Riungu said that the case will be on to review the additional evidence found.

“The prosecution has since reviewed the additional evidence and applied for summons the president of FKF Nicholas Mutuku Mwendwa” he said in a statement.

FKF Boss is said to have conspired to defraud the FKF of Sh29,502,709, an offense he allegedly committed between April 16 and May 31, 2021, at an unknown place. Additionally, Nick was also on May 15, 2021, that he fraudulently acquired Sh2.5 million that belonged to the country’s football governing body. Subsequently, Nick Mwendwa was accused of fraudulently acquiring a total of Sh6 million on March 4 and May 6 last year.

Also read Nick Mwendwa Set Free For Lack Of Witness

According to Mr. Riungu, the trial was to commence on July 5th but the prosecution could not proceed with the hearing for lack of evidence. Nick has since been arrested.  In November 2021, Nick was released on a 10 million shillings bond.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020