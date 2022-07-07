FKF boss Nick Mwendwa To Be Charged Afresh After Being Set Free

Nick Mwendwa will now be charged afresh with the misappropriation of 38 million shillings of public funds. However, the director of public prosecution had withdrawn the charges leveled against him for lack of evidence.

The director of public prosecutions said in a statement that the embattled FKF boss will be charged after new evidence was found.

Senior Assistant of the Directorate of public prosecution Joseph Riungu said that the case will be on to review the additional evidence found.

“The prosecution has since reviewed the additional evidence and applied for summons the president of FKF Nicholas Mutuku Mwendwa” he said in a statement.

FKF Boss is said to have conspired to defraud the FKF of Sh29,502,709, an offense he allegedly committed between April 16 and May 31, 2021, at an unknown place. Additionally, Nick was also on May 15, 2021, that he fraudulently acquired Sh2.5 million that belonged to the country’s football governing body. Subsequently, Nick Mwendwa was accused of fraudulently acquiring a total of Sh6 million on March 4 and May 6 last year.

Also read Nick Mwendwa Set Free For Lack Of Witness

According to Mr. Riungu, the trial was to commence on July 5th but the prosecution could not proceed with the hearing for lack of evidence. Nick has since been arrested. In November 2021, Nick was released on a 10 million shillings bond.