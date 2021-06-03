Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former Chelsea boss in advanced talks to take over at Tottenham

By

Published

Screenshot 18
Screenshot 18

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is in advanced talks to take over at Tottenham in a stunning move, according to reports.

Spurs were linked with a number of managers over the past few weeks since the departure of Jose Mourinho but after Conte’s exit from the Nerazurri, chairman Daniel Levy moved swiftly to begin talks.

Screenshot 18

Screenshot 18

Conte already has a Premier League title in his CV, having guided Chelsea to glory in the 2016/17 season.

Mauricio Pochettino is another name that has been heavily linked to the Spurs job and the Argentine reportedly told his current employers at PSG he wanted to leave.

51-year old Conte left Inter after winning the Scudetto amid claims that he was unhappy with the direction the club was taking in terms of finances.

In the Premier League, the former Italy national team boss won also won the FA Cup in his two seasons as Chelsea boss.

His appointment will be a huge boost for Spurs, who finished seventh in the league last season and are on the verge of losing their all-time goalscorer Harry Kane.

Conte at the Tottenham dugout might be a huge incentive for Kane, who made it clear he is keen on winning silverware, not just individual honours.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019