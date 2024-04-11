Former President Moi’s Daughter June Moi Dies

Former President the late Daniel Arap Moi’s daughter June Moi is dead.

In a statement on Thursday, April 11, the Moi family announced that June died in the morning aged 60 years old.

The family however did not reveal the cause of her death but requested Kenyans for privacy to mourn their departed kin.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing on of our beloved, June Chebet Moi this morning. At this time of grief, we request your prayers and privacy as we the family come to terms with the tragic loss of our sister. May her soul rest in eternal peace.,” the statement read.

President William Ruto has consoled the Moi family and prayed for strength to the family during the difficult time.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President Daniel Arap Moi over the loss of June Chebet Moi. May God give you strength at this difficult time. Rest In Peace June,” said Ruto.

Cooperatives and MSME Development CS Simon Chelugui also sent his condolence message to the Moi family after the death of Chebet.

“I am saddened by the news of June’s death and I hereby join other Kenyans in mourning with you the passing on of this wonderful lady, a patriot. My heart and prayers go out to the Moi family, friends, and relatives during this time of grief,” Chelugui said.

Before her demise, Chebet managed to keep a low profile and rarely made news. She was the last-born daughter among Moi’s eight children.

According to reports, Chebet was adopted by the former president and cared for to be part of the family.

She attended the Nairobi Primary School and later proceeded to the Kenya High School for her secondary education. Chebet later moved to Canada for her university education.

Her siblings included Jennifer Chemutai Kositany, Doris Elizabeth Chepkorir, Jonathan Moi, Raymond Moi, Philip Moi, John Mark Moi, and Gideon Moi. Jonathan Toroitich who is a former rally driver died in 2019.

