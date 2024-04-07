Connect with us

Gachagua assures Kenyans in Rwanda the country is stable, secure, headed right direction

DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenyans working and living abroad that the country is safe and the economy is recovering.

Addressing over 400 members of the diaspora community in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday night, the Deputy President urged Kenyans living abroad to invest in Kenya and buy the government’s affordable houses. He said there was political stability in the country.

“Kenya’s security is high. Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Prof Kithure Kindiki has helped restore security in North Rift and Lamu. This will continue so that the government can create the right atmosphere to attract investment and tourism. Kenya is great again, we have political stability, everyone is employed and we are back on track in terms of economic development,” said Gachagua.

“Invest back home and especially in the housing programme. The houses are affordable and the mortgage is manageable and payable for the long term. You won’t even feel it,” he continued.

The DP noted that Kenya’s Kwanza administration upholds democracy and that President William Ruto is open to criticism.

“We have tolerance, we are democratic and we run an open system where the government and the president are ready to be criticised in any way.
We don’t want dictatorship, we want to be held accountable,” said DP Gachagua.

During the Diaspora Engagement Forum, the Deputy President also updated the group on the implementation of various government development agendas such as affordable housing and the improvement of Diaspora affairs.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Amb. Janet Mwawasi Oben, Mps and two Kenyan university student leaders were also present at the event.

In his message to the diaspora community, Gachagua said, “The Kenya Kwanza administration has made a conscious decision to strengthen engagement between the diaspora community and the government.

“This is why President William Ruto established the State Department for Diaspora Affairs to enhance service delivery to Kenyans abroad. The Kenya Kwanza administration is a government of continuous engagement; President Ruto and I are very conscious of engaging Kenyans because we do not know everything. We want to do more listening than talking,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President condemned the distribution of substandard fertiliser to government stores and said police detectives would arrest those involved in the scam.

He said rogue suppliers delivered a consignment of 50,000 bags of the substandard fertiliser; an amount he said was negligible and could not affect the country’s food security situation.

“Every society has rogue people. Only one supplier brought something that is not good. It is negligible. The amount is small and cannot affect our food security. But we will be more careful and work on how to stop people from being mischievous,” he said as he urged traders to be patriotic.

Also Read: Details Of DP Gachagua’s Visit To Rwanda

