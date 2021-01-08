Connect with us

News

Game on as William Ruto Unveils Nairobi Governor Candidate

Margaret Wanjiru unveiled as UDA candidate in Nairobi by election
(KDRTV) – Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has been unveiled as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

The Bishop was unveiled at the new party headquarters located along Makindi road on Friday, signaling an intend from Deputy President William Ruto to face President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga in the elections slated for February 18.

Wanjiru is expected to receive support from ex-city boss Mike Sonko, who was impeached in December. Sonko still enjoys fanatical support in the city and teaming up with Ruto to support Wanjiru might spell doom for the handshake candidate.

Jubilee is expected to hold its nominations next week to choose on who between former Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru and businesswoman Agnes Kagure will be the party’s flagbearer.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru unveiled as United Democratic Alliance Candidate in Nairobi by-election

ODM withdrew from the race, with party leader Raila Odinga announcing that they will be supporting a Jubilee candidate as part of the handshake alliance.

It also emerged that former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama is the UDA Party Chairman.

Several Tanga Tanga lawmakers led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru’s Susan Kihika were present at the event which also doubled up as the official launch of UDA, whose registration was confirmed on Thursday.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa promised that the party will rescue Kenya’s economy through the wheelbarrow and hustler nation.

More to follow…

