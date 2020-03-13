Gideon Moi Hosts Over 1000 Delegates From Central Kenya

(KDRTV)-Baringo Senator Gideon Moi will over 1000 delegates from Central Kenya at his Kabarak home on Friday, March 13, as he prepares to make a major announcement

The meeting comes amid preparations by the KANU leader to revamp the party for the upcoming General Election in 2022

Reports indicate that the delegates will deliberate on several matters of national importance among them the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the unity of the country as the senator prepares for the political contest.

The delegates will also pass condolences to the family of late president Daniel Moi who passed away in February 2020

This is a developing story, more to follow…