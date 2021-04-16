Connect with us

News

Governor Anne Waiguru thanks God as she turns 50 in style

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru is one of the happiest women on earth today after hitting the Golden Jubilee.

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt the hardworking governor turned a year older, 50 to be precise on Friday, April 16.

Excited Waiguru could not go on with her big day without first of all, thanking God for his mercies even as she turned 50.

In a Twitter post seen by this publication, the politician noted that she was grateful to God for the far she had reached in life.

Waiguru went on to also attach CeCe Winans’s hit song, Goodness of God along with her post as she thanked her family and friends for the support they had given her all through the years.

Taking to her official Twitter account, share posted a photo of herself seated next to her husband, followed by the caption;

“Today I turn 50! I am most grateful to God for I have seen His goodness in the land of the living! I have seen Him in my joys and successes. And through my seasons of fires and in the darkest nights, He has been closer like no other. I am blessed to have wonderful family and friends and to be in good health. What a blessing to turn 50 today,”

Her revelation excited many of her fans and supporters who thronged the comments section of her post to wish her all the happiness even as she ages.

Many people lauded her and congratulated her for the achievements she has made in her life ever since she became a public figure.

Waiguru’s rise to prominence has been made possible through years of relentless work, serving in various roles in economic and public policy.

