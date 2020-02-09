News
Governor Nyong’o permanent scar instilled by Moi’s regime that has never been healed
The unfortunate incident made my parents to suffer irreparable loss till the time they departed from this World.
Governor Nyongo’s younger brother who had nothing to do with Nairobi students Union or Lecturers affairs was picked by special branch police officers in the early 80’s and has never been seen since that time.
Governor Nyongo gives an account on what transpired during that time and also a personal attempt to his own life after he tried to search for his brother who was an accountant for a famous oil company.
