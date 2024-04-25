DP Gachagua’s Appeal To Elected Leaders In Nairobi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged elected leaders in Nairobi County to work together to improve the lives of the city’s residents and support ongoing work to revitalize Nairobi’s rivers.

Speaking on Wednesday at his official residence in Karen during a meeting between Nairobi County elected leaders, the Nairobi Rivers Commission, and senior government officials on the regeneration of Nairobi’s rivers, Mr Gachagua said Kenyans want political leaders to work together irrespective of their political formations. The Deputy President also urged all MPs, MCAs, Senators, and Governors to shun divisive politics in matters of development.

DP Gachagua noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration will work and engage with all elected leaders irrespective of their political party affiliations.

“The elections are over and what we have now are elected leaders irrespective of which part of the political formation they come from. Do not allow short-sighted politics to get in your way. Serve the people without looking at the political formation. The elections are over, we don’t have this side or that side. We should serve the people,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy President said the modus operandi of President William Ruto’s administration is “continuous engagement with the people of Kenya and more so with the elected leaders”.

“Our administration has great respect for leaders who are elected to serve the people because they represent the wishes and aspirations of the people who elected them,” said the Deputy President.

The meeting, which was held at the Deputy President’s official residence in Karen Nairobi, was to discuss the Nairobi Rivers Renewal Programme and the rehabilitation of the river basin.

Also in attendance were Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale and Zachary Njeru and the Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission, Dr Pamela Olet.

“The ultimate goal of the Commission is to transform Nairobi’s rivers into blue and green socio-economic resources for a better quality of life. This requires collective action by all,” said the Deputy President.

Gachagua urged the leaders to support the river revitalisation programme because “it is about the people, their future and the greening of the city”.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that we clean up Nairobi’s rivers and create an environmentally friendly atmosphere in the city, which is the financial hub of East and Central Africa, so that we can bring back the green city in the sun. We need to work together,” said Gachagua.

