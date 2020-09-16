Here Is Dr. Patrick Amoth’s Important Advice On Reopening Of Schools In 2020

(KDRTV) – Following the most recent updates on the COVID-19 situation in Kenya, there has been a lot of optimism that we might have finally beaten the deadly Nova Coronavirus that has seen millions of school-going children enjoy their longest holiday ever. It is rather worrying because many Kenyans have become very complacent in observing the COVID-19 protocols as they did between March and June.

As a result of that, there has been a lot of pressure towards the Ministry of Education under the leadership of CS Magoha to find a way of partially reopening the institutions of learning to curb the idleness being experienced across the nation. That is why the cabinet secretary convened an important stakeholders meeting which was held at the Kenya Institute of curriculum development (KICD).

The stakeholders’ meeting saw Magoha backtracking on his earlier assertion that schools can only resume in January 2021. He promised to give a final word by the end of the week.

But it looks like that was hot air because a statement made by the acting director-general of health Dr. Patrick Amoth has left people talking. The good doctor was on his weekly engagement session with Kenyans when he made remarks indicating that reopening of schools within the 2020 academic year is a pipe dream.

Dr. Amoth made it clear that his ministry will only advise the Ministry of Education to reopen schools when the COVID-19 curve in the country flattens completely. That has not happened yet.

Should we successfully flatten the curve, we will advise that schools are opened. However we will put in place a surveillance system to monitor any possibilities of resurgence, and will make decisions based on any new findings. #AskTheDG https://t.co/gFsMeYCkYh — Dr. Patrick Amoth (@DrPatrickAmoth) September 16, 2020

“It is important to note that the COVID-19 curve in Kenya has not fully flattened. The World Health Organization guidelines clearly stipulate that a flattening curve is one that is consistently at less than 5% of reported cases and that scenario must go on for a period of 2 consecutive weeks,” said Dr. Amoth.

What this means is that even if the Ministry of Education (MoE) makes any announcement on reopening schools by next week, it is less likely to be taken seriously if the Ministry of Health advises otherwise.

