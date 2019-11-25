Homa Bay Teacher Goes Missing After He Went To Nairobi For KCPE Marking

Moses Odumbe, a teacher at Kogana Primary school in Rachuonyo Sub-County has gone missing after he traveled to Nairobi for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) marking.

The marking ended more than two weeks ago at St. Goerge`s Girls Secondary School in Nairobi.

According to his wife, Joice Odumbe, the father of six arrived Nairobi and spent a night at is nephew`s home Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

The following day, he woke up for the examination marking center.

Joyce revealed that prior to his departure from home, her husband told her that phones were not permitted in the examination marking the center and that he could be offline most of the time.

However, Joyce began getting worried when the husband could not call them even when they were free.

Things became more intricate when the 49-year-old teacher never returned home after the release of results for the KCPE 2019

“By the time the (KCPE) exam results were being released, my husband should have returned home because marking exercise had ended,” she said.

With the help of relatives in Nairobi, Joyce was accompanied to the Kenya National Examination Center (KNEC). She was informed that the missing teacher had signed in on the first day but never returned the following day.