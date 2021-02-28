Homa Bay Woman Beheads Baby for Refusing to Breastfeed

(KDRTV) – Grief has engulfed a village in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County after a woman beheaded her son under unclear circumstances.

Night Otieno Akoth allegedly took a panga and slashed off her son’s head because he had refused to breastfeed.

The incident happened at around 9 PM on Saturday night when her husband and father of three was away at work.

“She was angered when her third born son refused to breastfeed after making several attempts,” Konyago sub–Location Assistant chief Gabriel Nyatame told a local radio station.

The administrator said the woman, whom she described as mentally ill, took a sharp panga and separated the baby’s head from its body leaving behind a pool of blood.

Villagers rushed to the area and tied the woman with a rope before alerting the police. She is currently held Ndhiwa police station while the son’s body lies at Manyataa Kobodo mortuary.