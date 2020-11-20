How CS George Magoha’s Bodyguard Squeezed Journalist’s Testicles

(KDRTV) – Journalists have accused a bodyguard attached to Education CS George Magoha of sexually assaulting their colleagues.

The Kisumu Journalists Network claims that the officer attacked two media personnel during the CS’s visit to Kisumu County on Thursday.

Kisumu journalists have condemned an attack on two journalists by one of the bodyguards belonging to CS Education George Magoha. pic.twitter.com/fuZammGXDP — TheStarKenya (@TheStarKenya) November 19, 2020

According to the network, the officer grabbed a Nationa Media photographer and squeezed his testicles as he (the journalist) attempted to take photos of Magoha when he inspected desks at Kosawo Primary School.

Wololo! CS Magoha's bodyguard grabbed Omuzigidi of one journalist and also squeezed his two sacks.

Another lady claims she grabbed her back!! Magoha abuses people by mouth his bodyguard gets physical! pic.twitter.com/rET2YKND2B — Lexxi Kimani🇰🇪 (@itslexxikimani) November 19, 2020

“Nation Media Group Photographer Ondari Ogega accidentally bumped into the said officer whose identity is not known and even apologized. However, as he made his way out of the classroom, the CS’s bodyguard followed him and reached for his fly before squeezing his genitals and threatening to do more outside the classroom,” the journalists said in a statement.

A female journalist, Viola Kosome who works for Media Max, also felt the brutality of the said officer as he allegedly grabbed her buttocks and pushed her aside to give way for Magoha.

The journalists have asked Magoha, his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to take action against the said officer.

They said they are not only afraid of covering Magoha’s events but the attack also amounts to sexual violation.

Magoha has been visiting different parts of the country to inspect how schools are adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and to also check on the quality of desks being distributed by Jua Kali artisans.

Show me your friends and I'll tell you who you are.

A fortnight has not even lapsed after magoha insulted a county director and his bodyguard is insulting & assaulting journalists. — Mibei Mibei (@realmibei) November 19, 2020

Magoha’s visits have attracted a lot of media attention, especially after the CS was caught on camera insulting the Uasin Gishu County Director of Education, an offence which has elicited a lot of interest in the country.