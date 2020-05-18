How Husband From Hell Sealed Wife’s Genitals With Superglue, Pepper

A woman is fighting for her life at the Marimanti Sub-county hospital in Tharaka Nithi County after being sexually assaulted by her husband.

According to a police report seen by Hustler News, James Kifo Muruiki arrived home from Nairobi on Saturday night. He ordered his wife Charity Wairimu to shift from their home for fear of being arrested by police due to breaking cessation rules.

Currently, travel into and out of Nairobi is prohibited.

The wife accompanied her husband to River Kathitha where he ordered her to remove all her clothes and list all the men she had been sleeping with while he was locked in the capital.

‘She resisted but started beating her while threatening to kill her with a knife he was holding,’ the report said.

At last, she removed her clothes and he sprayed pepper, salt and superglue into her vagina. He used the knife to push it inside.

Police say, he also sealed off her mouth and ears with a mixture of superglue and sand before running away, leaving her for dead.

The woman managed to walk to the police station where she was rushed to the hospital.

Tharaka South Police Commander Kiprop Rutto said that they are pursuing the suspect who is a known criminal in the area.

“We are looking for the suspect so that he can be charged with sexual assault,” he said.