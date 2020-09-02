How To Watch & Ask Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o Questions Live [TODAY]

In this article, we’ll help you decide which option is best for you. To watch Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o live on KDRTV Let’s get started!

KDRTV News is back in business. With its largest prime time news interviews with Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o.

KDRTV had taken a short 1-year break to readjust its platform and now it is back with an updated modernized website with thousands of up to date news articles only found on kdrtv.co.ke

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With this reopening KDRTV has planned an eye-opening interview to captivate millions of Kenyan viewers in and around the diaspora live today at 6:00 PM prime time with Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o. KDRTV groundbreaking live stream technology will also allow its viewers to comment questions and get them answered live by the Governor on air. Let’s show you how you can join us live!

Time & Data

Wednesday, September 2nd – 6:00 PM

Time converter at worldtimebuddy.com Time converter at worldtimebuddy.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How to Watch Live

Youtube – KDRTV News Live

Youtube will be the best options as it will be a 0 delay High Definition stream so you will be able to catch Gov. Anyang’ Nyong’o live effortlessly.

If you have a valid Gmail account, you can simply download the app youtube on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Youtube.com on your TV, Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV News or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch Governor Anyang Nyong’o One on One Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get promoted to the live stream.

Ensure you Subscribe to KDRTV News and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Facebook – KDRTV News Live

Facebook will be the second-best options as it is very convenient to catch Gov. Anyang’ Nyong’o live If you have a valid Facebook account, you can simply download the app Facebook on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Facebook.com on your Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch Governor Anyang Nyong’o One on One Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get promoted to the live stream. Ensure you Like & Follow to KDRTV on Facebook and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Twitter – KDRTV News Live

Twitter will be the least recommended option to catch Gov. Anyang’ Nyong’o live as the quality can be very low at times. If you have a valid Twitter account, you can simply follow @KDRTVKenyaNews to get a notification once we tweet our the Periscope link once we go live

How to Ask Questions Live

KDRTV wants you to be a part of the conversation. Unlike any other mainstream news live streams, we allow all our viewers to be a part of the conversation with not only the host but the guest. Gov. Anyang’ Nyong’o will have 30 minutes at the end of our program to answers/read your jokes, questions, stories, and inquiries. Your comment will be featured on the program where Anyang’ Nyong’o will be able to answer you live on air.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Post and comment on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube Using the hashtag #KDRTVLive to put in the queue and get your response answered live.

*responses without the hashtag #KDRTVLive will not be seen so ensure you do not forget to use it

Do not Miss out!!

On this great discussion with KDRTV host Dr. Jeremiah Okari as he goes live One on One with Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o in KDRTV exclusive live interview.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I missed out

KDRTV News is here to stay. This is just the start of our chapter we will be having hundreds of live programs. Interviews from high ranking Kenyan officials like President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga to more meaningful live streams from health officials on how to keep you and your family safe during these days of covid-19 all the way to happier interviews from Kenyan comedians like Churchill all dates and time will be announced as soon as possible.

Stay Updated

The only way to not miss out is by Following KDRTV on all our social platforms

» Subscribe to KDRTV News: http://bit.ly/KDRTVNews

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

» Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KDRTV

» Tweet us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KDRTVKenyaNews

Ensure you visit our website https://www.kdrtv.co.ke daily for the latest most updated Kenya News

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.