Huge Fire as Transformer Explodes at Daystar University (VIDEO)

Fear gripped Daystar University students and staff on Wednesday after a transformer exploded within the compound of the institution.

TRANSFORMER BLOWS up at Daystar University, Valley Road campus, sending students, motorists and staffers scampering for safety; several vehicles burnt. pic.twitter.com/4kLaSzlIsI — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) December 4, 2019

This led to a huge a fire that razed down at least one vehicle in the parking lot.

The incident happened at Daystar’s Valley Road Campus which is opposite Kenyatta National Hospital.

The fire was easily contained by the university’s security team.

No injuries had been reported by the time of going to press.

The university has not issued a statement on the cause of the fire🔥. The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has also not issued a statement.

More to follow…