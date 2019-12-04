Connect with us
 

Huge Fire as Transformer Explodes at Daystar University (VIDEO)

Transformer Explodes at Daystar (Courtesy)

Fear gripped Daystar University students and staff on Wednesday after a transformer exploded within the compound of the institution.

This led to a huge a fire that razed down at least one vehicle in the parking lot.

The incident happened at Daystar’s Valley Road Campus which is opposite Kenyatta National Hospital.

The fire was easily contained by the university’s security team.

No injuries had been reported by the time of going to press.

The university has not issued a statement on the cause of the fire🔥. The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has also not issued a statement.

More to follow…

