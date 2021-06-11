Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

I was The One Receiving Tanasha’s Dowry From Diamond – Eric Omondi

By

Published

tanasa

Comedian Eric Omondi was invested a lot in Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna’s union, and watching it crumble in less than six months hurt him beyond words.

“I was really hurt by their break-up because I personally brought Tanasha to Dar es Salam and gave her out to Diamond,” said the comedian while speaking to Tanzanian reporters.

The relationship was so short that Simba didn’t even get a chance to pay up the dowry. Omondi however, doesn’t was to see his good friend use that as an excuse not to pay the remainder of the dowry.

“Diamond had not even finished paying the dowry, I was the one who was receiving it and taking it to Kenya,” said.

“So he still has a debt. And he must pay because he has a son in Kenya, Naseeb Junior. They will talk with Tanasha, but he should give me my money as the negotiator.”

Angry Residents Accuse Principal Of Murder After 3 Bodies Are Found In School

Omondi further said that the two are not in bad terms and hopes they one day get back together to raise their kid Naseeb Junior.

“They are OK. Such is life. They are not really in bad terms but have failed to agree,” he added.

“That is what parenting is. Today you are on good terms, tomorrow you are not. Parenting will bring them together.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sammisago (@sammisago)

 

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019