Angry Residents Accuse Principal Of Murder After 3 Bodies Are Found In School

Police are currently investigating an incident that left three security guards dead in Kakamega County under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the killings happened in Kivaywa Secondary school in Webuye and residents believe the principal of the school was involved.

The residents accused him of failing to report the matter to the police hours after the killings. They believe the deaths are linked to a theft case that happened in the schools a few weeks ago.

“We believe that the school principal has a hand in this because even though he was in the school, he didn’t alert the police,” said an angry resident.

“We found the bodies here. The deceased were also murdered in the middle of an investigation after revealing that an unknown person robbed an expensive television within the school and so due to this reason, the 3 men were supposed to give the statements tomorrow.”

Reports also indicate that the robbers made away with Ksh 150, 000 in cash after killing the three men.

