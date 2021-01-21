IEBC Officer Found Murdered in Unclear Circumstances

(KDRTV) – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is mourning one of its officers who was found murdered in Baringo County on Wednesday.

Mr Brian Silale, an administrative assistant in Tiaty Constituency, was allegedly picked by unknown people on Tuesday only for his mutilated body to be found a day later.

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the deceased was among six people who were picked from Chemolingot shopping center, within Tiaty Constituency. Their bodies were found at a place called Arabal in Baringo South.

“The Commission strongly condemns the heinous murder of our staff and calls upon the relevant Government Agencies to expeditiously investigate the incident with a view of bringing the culprits to book,” IEBC said in a statement signed by Chebukati.

Press Release: The Murder of IEBC Member of Staff, Mr. Brian Silalehttps://t.co/ZLSxjOjpve pic.twitter.com/Sx15DhvBsj — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) January 21, 2021

Tiaty MP William Kamket was arrested in Nairobi on Thursday morning over rising insecurities in the Baringo – West Pokot and Turkana border.

At least six people have died in recent times as Pokots and Turkanas clash over cattle rustling. It is not clear at the moment if the murder of the IEBC official is related to insecurity issues in the region.

Tiaty MP William Kamket arrested in Nairobi over banditry attacks in Kapedo; set to be transferred to Nakuru, police say pic.twitter.com/qdOi2xRWRV — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 21, 2021

The incident comes almost three years following the controversial murder of Chris Msando.

Msando, IEBC’s ICT Director was murdered by unknown people on the eve of the 2017 Elections. Though it is widely believed that his murder was related to his role at IEBC, police have never made any arrests over the incident.