Connect with us
 

News

‘If You Cheat, We Will Catch You!’ Magoha Warns KCPE Candidates

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

EIBMEscX0AE3wws
Education CS George Magoha (PHOTO COURTESY)

Education CS George Magoha has warned KCPE Candidates not to cheat in the exams starting this morning because anyone who attempts to cheat will be caught.

While addressing the media in Mombasa on Monday morning, Magoha said that the ministry has identified some hot spot areas that are likely to indulge in exam irregularities.

‘There are hot spots and the epicentre is in Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay. We also have problems in Garissa, Mandera and Wajir,’ he said.

Several CSs are in different parts of the country to supervise the three-day exam that starts with Maths. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i was in Nakuru County while his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru was in Nyeri.

Speaking from Kisumu, Education PS Belio Kipsang said that there is no need for pupils to cheat in the exams since all of them will be absorbed into secondary schools.

Magoha assured Kenyans that all candidates will sit for exams wherever they are. He revealed that the ministry has 10 helicopters to take the papers to remote locations.

“We shall still take the exam to those in hospitals so that those who are sick and/or pregnant can still do the exam,” Magoha said.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in wishing the candidates success in the exams. He told the candidates that he believes in their abilities and he knows they have what it takes to succeed.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News