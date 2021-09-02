I’m Getting Death Threats- Juliani Claims Alfred Mutua’s Diehards Are Now Threatening Him For Eloping With Lilian

Rapper Juliani is now scared for his life after speaking out regarding his relationship with former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’angá.

On social media, Juliani said that he has received a phone call from an unknown number that threatening him over the relationship.

“The call/text threat on my life today, NOT funny! “ulinyang’anyana” narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tuu. Kindly STOP!” said Juliani.

“For the threats, usi aim face, na prefer niki smile kwa open casket. Baraka.”

He further angered a section of social media users by saying that people should stop accusing him of stealing Lilian from Mutua.

“How now can you “iba mtu”?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind,” he said.

The statement comes after his post on Twitter confirming the relationship yesterday.

Juliani on Twitter addressed the rumors saying that it’s now in the public that he’s with Ngángá.

He however didn’t confirm that they are a couple, leaving that to the rumor mongers to have a field day.

“Asante sana for all who’ve reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie,” he said.

“No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you.”

READ ALSO: Woman Dies While Carefully Following Cheating Husband, Wanted To Bust Him Red-Handed

There was a Ninja who was bragging as you are as he munched Tuju’s wife. Eventually he has been forgotten as he violently lays 6 ft under somewhere in Luo Nyanza. Na alikuwa a well trained GSU, wewe hata mwiko ni shida kutumia😂 — Lion of Panjshir (@ndarafufwa) September 2, 2021

Juliani and Lilian have been rumored to be dating for the better part of this year.

Even though the two tried as much as possible to keep it under the wraps, Kenyans soon found out after fans took photos of them and started sharing online.

On Sunday, August 15, Nganga took to her Instagram account and let her followers know that she had separated from Alfred Mutua and was stepping down as Machakos County First Lady.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” part of her post read.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.