Inside Linus Kaikai’s Palatial Home in Rongai [PHOTOS]

Linus Kaikai, a well-known Citizen TV journalist, has earned a lot of respect as a journalist, and it turns out that he knows a lot about real estate.

Kaikai owns a luxurious two-story home resplendent in white exterior colour in Ongata Rongai.

From the images seen by KDRTV, the homestead also has a well-kept lawn with a variety of flowers that appear to have been chosen with care.

As you approach the homestead, you’ll see a massive black gate with a gatekeeper’s court the size of a typical Nairobi flat.

A chain-link-enclosed vegetable garden is also included on the property.

Inside the house, there is a custom-designed ceiling, light brown walls, and shining brown tiles on the floor.

Various exterior lights are strewn over the compound of the homestead, which is located in an affluent neighborhood with residences that are priced similarly to those of Kaikai.

According to sources, the house is valued in the multi-million bracket.

Kaikai is one of a small group of millionaire Kenyans who own high-end homes across the country.