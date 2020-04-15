Is Ken Walibora Dead?

Social media has been awash with reports that legendary Swahili author and journalist Ken Walibora is dead.

The reports claim that he was involved in a grisly accident. There has been no official communication from the family on whether these reports are factual or not.

However, on Wednesday morning, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi said that Ken was not dead and asked netizens to stop killing him before his time.

Ken Walibora is doing fine. Ignore the fake news spreading on social media. The rumour originated from Facebook. — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) April 15, 2020

We are still trying to get to the bottom of the matter and will give updates as soon as we find them.

Ken is fondly remembered for his Epic Swahili novel Siku Njema.

He is regarded as one of the most prolific writers of our time with works cutting across the four main genres of literature—the novel, the short story, the play and the verse.

Ndoto ya America, Kidagaaa Kimemuozea and Naskia Sauti ya Mama are some of his widely accepted works.

Of course, he also wrote in English but according to his LinkedIn Profile, he preferred communicating in Swahili.

“Kiswahili is my language of choice in writing creative works, although some of my critical and academic engagements are necessarily in English. If I had all the time in the world, I would be writing and reading Great Books only, of which the Bible is foremost,” he said on his profile.

Professor Walibora was born in Bungoma County, the family later moved to Kitale and settled in the nearby Cherangany. This explains why most of his stories are set up in the region.

His father was a school headteacher who loved Kiswahili and this inspired the young Ken Waliaula.

However, he says that he got most lessons from his mother.

Crowing up, Ken was never an A student but the encouragement from his mother encouraged him to pursue greatness.

Ken has been a senior lecturer at Riara University since 2018. He also headed the Kiswahili Department at Nation Media Group.