Is The Government Doing Enough To Curb Hat Speech During Current Campaigns

Recently, a number of hate speech instances has been witnessed the latest being Linturi’s remarks. Hate speech can be termed as threatening or using abusive remarks that rises hate amongst different people.

Nonetheless, social media platforms have been used in mass to spread all kinds of hate speech and this will not lead to something which is pleasant. For instance, a while ago, former inooro tv presenter Muthoni Mukiri was forced to delete his facebook post which was depecting Deputy president William Ruto on a bad note. Muthoni was forced to pull down the post after a number of supporters of Ruto came through. Even after deleting the account, was that enough?

Consequently, going back to Linturi’s remarks that stired anger all over the nation by using the ‘madoadoa’ term.

This madoadoa depicted the people that were not in surpport of William Ruto. Suna Mp this monday came out to the public and said that Ruto should have addressed the matter right in Eldoret and not in any other place.

Back in 2007, ‘madoadoa’ resulted to unforgettable clash that left people dead and some homeless. Since then, Linturi is in court, but no charges has been put against him. What will be the end like?

Politicians have always been known for spreading hate speech and werr able to get away with it simply because they can afford the bail. Member of Parliament Ngeno was also charged for using abusive language which ethnic hatred was stired up. On 13th day of september 2020, Mp Sudi was also arrested for his remarks.

Freedom of speech

Everyone has a right and freedom of speech, however,this rights has always been violated. Kenyans, enough has not been done since people are able to get away with it by paying off huge amount of money as bond.

What else should be done to curb this cases? Feel free to leave your comment on the comment section.