Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti Quits Politics As He Endorse Abdi Guyo As His Successor

By

Published

Dr Mohamed Kuti Isiolo governor
Dr Mohamed Kuti Isiolo governor

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti will not be defending his seat this coming general elections. the governor’s health status has been deteriorating and he has endorsed Abdi Guyo as his successor. Abdi Guyo is the Nairobi county Assembly majority leader.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti

Governor Kuti last appeared in public three months ago. Mr. Kuti was the governor of Isiolo for only one term. Kuti had initially served as the Senator for Isiolo county for one term (2013–2017), a post he was elected to as a member of the United Republican Party. Being in politics for over two decades now, the governor was once a minister for livestock in the reign of President Kibaki.

However, Abdi Guyo had before announced his interest in the Embakasi Central MP seat. The incumbent Member of the National Assembly for Embakasi central is Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi.

Also read DP Ruto Takes Huslter Gospel To Isiolo

Dr. Mohammed Kuti is also a surgeon by profession. He was in Nairobi University.

On the other hand, Dr Kuti had inculcated the culture of social harmony and cohesion in his county. Isiolo has always been having difficulty in economic situation.

“Our mandates and priorities are quite clear in the manifesto that I launched three years ago towards transforming this county. We will use development projects to liberate the people of Isiolo county from the difficult social-economic situation they find themselves in as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite,” the governor said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019