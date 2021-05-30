Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Israel Opposition Party Supports Deal To End Netanyahu Rule

By

Published

breaking
breaking

KDRTV has received reports that the Israeli key opposition party has supported a unity government that would halt the Benjamin Netanyahus rule as the countrys longest-serving prime minister.

At the same time, the nationalist leader Naftali Bennett said that he would work together with the governing coalition with the centrist party leader Yair Lapid.

Mr. Lapid, 57, will have until Wednesday this week to form a new coalition government

According to Prime Minister Mr. Netanyau, the proposed move will weaken Israel.

“I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid,” Mr. Bennett, who leads the Yamina party, said in a televised address on Sunday.

KDRTV understands that Prime Minister Netanyahu is on trial for fraud

Several political parties in Isreal in a rare move have united to ensure the end of the Benjamin Netanyahu rule

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021