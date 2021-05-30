KDRTV has received reports that the Israeli key opposition party has supported a unity government that would halt the Benjamin Netanyahu
s rule as the countrys longest-serving prime minister.
At the same time, the nationalist leader Naftali Bennett said that he would work together with the governing coalition with the centrist party leader Yair Lapid.
Mr. Lapid, 57, will have until Wednesday this week to form a new coalition government
According to Prime Minister Mr. Netanyau, the proposed move will weaken Israel.
“I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid,” Mr. Bennett, who leads the Yamina party, said in a televised address on Sunday.
KDRTV understands that Prime Minister Netanyahu is on trial for fraud
Several political parties in Isreal in a rare move have united to ensure the end of the Benjamin Netanyahu rule