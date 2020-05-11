It is Finished! Edwin Sifuna Destroys Murkomen With Savage Bible Verse

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s days as Majority leader are numbered as President Uhuru Kenyatta moves to sanitize the party.

Murkomen, who has recently transformed himself in the government’s number one critic is likely to be replaced by Samuel Poghisho of West Pokot.

Jubilee entered a post election agreement with KANU last week. The agreement allows the Gideon Moi led party to support government business in both houses.

Uhuru invited all Jubilee Senators to State House on Monday to announce the new changes.

Ahead of the meeting, Murkomen took to social media with a Bible verse which suggested that he would not be intimidated because he has God the father.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified or dismayed (intimidated), for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go,” Murkomen quoted the book of Joshua.

Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified or dismayed (intimidated), for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) May 10, 2020

Tanga Tanga members have recently turned to God after frustrations became too much to bear.

However ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna destroyed Murkomen with another Tweet.

It is finished. He said.

Murkomen has been stripped of his role as the Majority leader of the Senate. He can now concentrate on 2022 campaigns and church.