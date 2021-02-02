Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jubilee Moves to Finish Senator Isaac Mwaura

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210202 080645
IMG 20210202 080645

(KDRTV) – The Jubilee Party’s Disciplinary Committee has summoned nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura to answer to charges of disloyalty to the party.

The outspoken Lawmaker is accused of pledging loyalty to another political party and acting in a manner that is disloyal to Jubilee.

In a letter dated February 1, and seen by KDRTV, the party also wants Mwaura to answer to charges of contravening the party’s code of conduct.

Mwaura is accused of publicly announcing that he had joined the United Democratic Alliance. The alleged offence happened during the homecoming ceremony of Msambweni MP Feisal Bader in December last year. Jubilee claims that the Senator also work UDA attire on the same day.

The Party has also quoted several media incidences where Mwaura is alleged to have proclaimed that Jubilee is dead. This includes a post he made on his official Twitter account in April last year where he claimed that Jubilee was functionally dead.

Reacting to the letter, Mwaura claimed that he had been served via WhatsApp and asked for particulars of the charges.

Mwaura joins a growing list of Jubilee politicians who are facing persecution for siding with Deputy President William Ruto.

There have been questions on the manner in which some members of the party are facing Disciplinary action while others are not.

For example, President Uhuru Kenyatta was pictured with Msambweni ODM candidate Omar Boga just days to the elections.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Jubilee Nominated MP Maina Kamanda campaigned for ODM candidate Imran Okoth in the Kibra by-elections in 2019. This was despite the party fielding a candidate in that race.

Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe has declared publicly that he supports ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, a direct conflict with Jubilee.

All these leaders have never been summoned by the party.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210201 150619 IMG 20210201 150619

News

Chaos as Kisii Hustlers Heckle Simba Arati for Attacking Ruto

(KDRTV) – Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati was, on Monday, forced to cut short his speech at a funeral in Kisii after being heckled...

18 hours ago
IMG 20210201 183350 IMG 20210201 183350

News

Ruto: Uhuru, Raila Used and Dumped Me

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has pointed an accusing finger at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga for political persecutions....

15 hours ago
IMG 20210130 144848 IMG 20210130 144848

News

Fracas at Sagana as Uhuru Leaves Elderly Women in Tears

(KDRTV) – At least 100 women were left stranded outside the Sagana State Lodge on Monday after President Uhuru Kenyatta cancelled a meeting in...

17 hours ago
raila raila

News

Raila Dismisses ‘Tanga Tanga’ MPs Litle Favor

ODM party boss Raila Odinga dismissed market claims by Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto

2 days ago