Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KAA Announces Runway Light Outage At Wilson Airport

By

Published

unnamed

Wilson Airport

The Kenya Airports Authority has announced a technical hitch affecting runway lights at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

In a statement on Thursday night, KAA said the issue is being addressed to enable the resumption of normalcy.

“We would like to inform the public that the runway lights at Wilson Airport are currently out of service due to a technical fault. Our team is in the process of identifying the root cause,” KAA said.

The authority also apologized to travelers for the inconvenience caused as a result of the outage.

KAA noted that the necessary precautionary measures have been taken to avert any threat.

“As a precautionary measure, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued passengers and stakeholders,” the authority added.

This running lights outage comes days after KAA announced plans to build a new terminal, and parking bay and even repair the terminals in Wilson Airport.

The rehabilitation plans were revealed during a meeting attended by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, KAA Board chair Caleb Kositany, and other stakeholders in the aviation sector last week.

The plan is aimed at reducing the pressure on the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and bolstering the country’s aviation sector.

“Before the meeting, the team toured Wilson Airport, focusing on plans for a modern Passenger Terminal, Parking Garage, and the repair and expansion of the facility’s runway and apron to enhance operations for air operators and stakeholders,” the statement read in part.

The Wilson Airport is one of the busiest in East and Central Africa. it connects Nairobi to satellite airports and airstrips in Mombasa, Amboseli, Lamu and Nanyuki, established tourist destinations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020