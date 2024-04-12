KAA Announces Runway Light Outage At Wilson Airport

The Kenya Airports Authority has announced a technical hitch affecting runway lights at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

In a statement on Thursday night, KAA said the issue is being addressed to enable the resumption of normalcy.

“We would like to inform the public that the runway lights at Wilson Airport are currently out of service due to a technical fault. Our team is in the process of identifying the root cause,” KAA said.

The authority also apologized to travelers for the inconvenience caused as a result of the outage.

KAA noted that the necessary precautionary measures have been taken to avert any threat.

“As a precautionary measure, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued passengers and stakeholders,” the authority added.

This running lights outage comes days after KAA announced plans to build a new terminal, and parking bay and even repair the terminals in Wilson Airport.

The rehabilitation plans were revealed during a meeting attended by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, KAA Board chair Caleb Kositany, and other stakeholders in the aviation sector last week.

The plan is aimed at reducing the pressure on the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and bolstering the country’s aviation sector.

“Before the meeting, the team toured Wilson Airport, focusing on plans for a modern Passenger Terminal, Parking Garage, and the repair and expansion of the facility’s runway and apron to enhance operations for air operators and stakeholders,” the statement read in part.

The Wilson Airport is one of the busiest in East and Central Africa. it connects Nairobi to satellite airports and airstrips in Mombasa, Amboseli, Lamu and Nanyuki, established tourist destinations.