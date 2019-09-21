Connect with us
 

Kamanda To Face Disciplinary Actions For Endorsing ODM Candidate In Kibra By-Elections.

Mercy Odhiambo

Published

2 hours ago

on

kamanda

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has found himself in hot water after backing up the ODM candidate in Kibra race  and going against the party leadership.

Kamanda had recently endorsed ODM’s Imran Okoth and disapproved Mariga who was the Jubilee representation and flag bearer.

According to party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, he would be punished after clear consultations are made with the disciplinary committee regarding the disobedience.

“The party rules should be upheld and supporting another party’s candidate when the party has its own is considered going against the party.  I am making consultations with the disciplinary committee and looking for a way forward,” said Tuju.

READ ALSO: Maina Kamanda Throws Weight Behind Imran Okoth, Calls Him The Handshake Candidate

Kamanda’s decision came as a surprise just a few hours after the ideal candidate was endorsed by the president.

Although Kamanda explained his reasons behind the move as pledging support to the famous handshake, it was not taken lightly by majority of the party leaders who were claiming for his blood and suspension.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu however dared the disciplinary committee to take actions against Kamanda and came to his defense.

According to Ngunjiri, other leaders had more than once defied the party and gone against its agendas and no action had been taken on them.

“Many party members have defied the rules and went against it including the DP Ruto who is against the handshake. If it is about punishment, the sword should cut on both sides and avoid the double standards,” said Ngunjiri.

READ ALSO: Is The Handshake At Stake Over Kibra race?

With Kamanda’s fate still pending, the authenticity of the handshake is also at stake and any move orchestrated from now onwards will determine the road to be taken.

