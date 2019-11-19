KCPE 2019: Top 10 Candidates Nationally

The Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha released Kenya Certificate of Primary (KCPE) results on Magoha on Monday, November 18, about 19 days since the pupils ended the test.

The top child in the KCPE 2019 was Andy Michael Munyiri from Damacrest School, Thogoto, who scored 440 out of 500 marks

Three students tied at position 2 with 439 marks out of 500 marks

Here is the list of top 10 students in the KCPE 2019:

1. Andy Michael Munyiri – Damacrest School Thogotho, 440 marks 2. Flavian Onyango – Chakol Girls, 439 marks 3. June Cheptoo Koech – Sang’alo Central Academy, 439 marks 4. Sean Ndung’u – Kitengela International School, 439 marks 5. Delcy Asienga – Makini School, 437 marks 6. Precious Nakhumicha – Gilgil Hills Academy, 436 marks 7. Rickwarren Mburu – Emmanuel Primary School, 435 marks 8. Bill Anunda – Lakewood School Kayole, 435 marks 9. Noel Maswan – Makini School, 435 marks 10. Wendy Odhiambo – Damacrest School Thogotho, 434 marks

Education CS Magoha has hinted that the selection of the pupils who will be joining Secondary schools will commence soon. According to him, this would allow the parents of such students to prepare in time.

